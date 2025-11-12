Celtics vs Grizzlies Game Receives Final Ja Morant Injury Update

The Boston Celtics' second night of a back-to-back slate will be a clash against the struggling Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Boston, which beyond six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum boasts a completely healthy injury sheet, will fate a Memphis club without its most dynamic playmaker. Rookie wing Hugo Gonzalez had been probable to play through a sprained ankle, but has now been given the green light to play.

Per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal, the two-time All-Star point guard has been ruled out with a sore right ankle.

As Cole notes, the oft-hurt pro will miss just his second game this season, and his first due to injury (Memphis suspended him for a game after he made some passive-aggressive comments regarding the Grizzlies coaching staff in a 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers).

Ja Morant is out. https://t.co/I5bcxtKbu5 — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) November 12, 2025

Through 11 healthy games for the reeling Grizzlies (at 4-8, they're quickly falling out of the playoff picture in the deep Western Conference), the 6-foot-2 pro has been averaging 18.9 points on .352/.167/.954 shooting splits, 8.1 dimes, 3.7 boards and 1.1 steals per bout.

It's his lowest scoring output since his 2019-20 Rookie of the Year season, although presumably those atrocious shooting stats from the field should round into form at some point this year.

On Tuesday, a standout backcourt led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey and No. 3 rookie draft pick VJ Edgecombe helped take down Boston in a last-second 102-100 Philadelphia 76ers victory. Boston fell to a 5-7 record on the young season.

This story will be updated...

