Celtics vs Grizzlies Game Receives Final Ja Morant Injury Update
In this story:
The Boston Celtics' second night of a back-to-back slate will be a clash against the struggling Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Boston, which beyond six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum boasts a completely healthy injury sheet, will fate a Memphis club without its most dynamic playmaker. Rookie wing Hugo Gonzalez had been probable to play through a sprained ankle, but has now been given the green light to play.
Per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal, the two-time All-Star point guard has been ruled out with a sore right ankle.
More news: Celtics Offseason Addition Flourishing in Role and Loving His Time in Boston
As Cole notes, the oft-hurt pro will miss just his second game this season, and his first due to injury (Memphis suspended him for a game after he made some passive-aggressive comments regarding the Grizzlies coaching staff in a 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers).
Through 11 healthy games for the reeling Grizzlies (at 4-8, they're quickly falling out of the playoff picture in the deep Western Conference), the 6-foot-2 pro has been averaging 18.9 points on .352/.167/.954 shooting splits, 8.1 dimes, 3.7 boards and 1.1 steals per bout.
It's his lowest scoring output since his 2019-20 Rookie of the Year season, although presumably those atrocious shooting stats from the field should round into form at some point this year.
More news: Kevin Garnett Reveals Why Celtics Teammate Paul Pierce Never Won MVP
On Tuesday, a standout backcourt led by All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey and No. 3 rookie draft pick VJ Edgecombe helped take down Boston in a last-second 102-100 Philadelphia 76ers victory. Boston fell to a 5-7 record on the young season.
This story will be updated...
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.
Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.