The Complete Guide to Watching Boston Celtics Summer League Basketball

The Boston Celtics begin their run at Las Vegas Summer League today, taking on the Toronto Raptors at 9 PM. The game is available on ESPN and NBC Sports Boston.

Here’s the full Celtics roster and schedule.

Just because there are a bunch of guys running up and down the floor wearing green jerseys, it doesn’t mean you’re watching a regular ol’ basketball game. This is a little different than what you’re used to. So here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and what to look for during summer league.

First, a couple of rules quirks

Guys get 10 fouls in summer league because everyone would foul out otherwise. They're also doing one free throw for all shooting fouls. If a player is fouled on a two or a three, he gets one free throw that counts for two or three points. They go back to normal free throws in the final two minutes of the fourth and overtime.

It’s a bit of a disjointed mess

I just want to warn people up front that things are going to get sloppy, and that's pretty unavoidable. Boston’s roster includes Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams, and John Tonje from last year’s team, as well as draft picks Chris Cenac Jr. and Dillon Mitchell.

That means you’ll see 11 guys you’ve never heard of playing with two guys you just found out about, two two-way guys who barely played last season, and one guy who will make a contribution next year.

That's not a recipe for clean basketball. This is why the 10 fouls rule exists. Get ready for a lot of fumbling, frantic passing, and falling.

The Golden Rule of Summer League

It is: Success is nice, but not indicative of much. Failure is bad, and is more predictive than success.

The desert is full of mirages, and that applies to the basketball played at UNLV these next two weeks. You’re going to see some crazy highlights, like this one from AJ Dybantsa last night.

AJ DYBANTSA ROCKS THE RIM 🤯



He's got a game-high 27 and counting in his NBA Summer League debut on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/7FwWWJkP6G — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

He’ll do plenty of that during the regular season, but the defense on this play was quite bad, and it allowed for the easy path to the hoop.

Some guys on the Celtics will do similar things, and they will be nice and fun. But this is the exact setting where supreme athletes can have some big performances and trick us into thinking he’s a sleeper or a keeper.

These teams will have had, maybe, three practices together before these games. There are going to be tons of mistakes that bigger, faster guys can exploit. A guy scoring 20 on a bunch of fast break dunks is nice, but it just tells me he’s faster than other players.

This brings me to …

Process over results

The thing I’m looking for more than anything is well-run plays and properly executed reads. For example, Hugo Gonzalez is going to have the ball in his hands a lot, so I want to see how he’s seeing the floor, what reads he’s making, and how he sets up his teammates.

Sometimes, that will result in turnovers because the teammates aren’t where they are supposed to be, and that's fine. I’d rather see Gonzalez throw the ball out of bounds making the right read than get a dunk because the defense stinks. I don’t care if a miscommunication pulls a teammate out of position.

Process over results. The right play is the winning play in this scenario.

Obviously, if Gonzalez has the ball and wants to make a pass but a guy isn’t there, then he should go get a bucket. His ability to improvise is part of his development as well.

Goals for each Celtic

Hugo Gonzalez: I want to see the ball in Gonzalez’s hands a lot. The Jaylen Brown trade will open up a big opportunity for him, and I’d like to see some signs of him being able to grab it.

That's going to mean running some pick-and-roll as both the ball-handler, which he’ll have to be eventually, and as a screener, which will help him play next to Jayson Tatum. I want to see some expanded offensive game from him, and this will be the main thing.

Amari Williams: He needs to show some aggression. He slows down when he gets confused, and as we know by the Golden Rule of Summer League, that kind of failure will be telling. I’d also like to see some work with him as a high-post offensive hub. They can dust off some of the old Robert Williams playbook for some stretches.

John Tonje: I’m watching to see if he can be anything defensively. Not just individually, but as a help defender and on switches. Can he guard multiple positions at all? Offensively, it’s the non-scoring stuff that we have to focus on. Can he protect the ball and make a play for someone else?

Chris Cenac Jr.: I’m always looking for how quickly rookies settle down and stop thinking in their first taste of professional basketball. Cenac Jr. will have to hone his timing and communication on offense, so I’m just looking for him to settle into a comfort level. In the meantime, he needs to lean on his strengths: rebounding and rim protection. I especially want to see some solid defense and blocking shots without hunting them and giving up offensive boards. I’ll take a few putbacks, too, since there will probably be a fair amount of misses.

Dillon Mitchell: He needs to prove he can be a contributor on offense. We’ll probably see him get some steals and cool dunks, which is what he’s supposed to do in this setting. A defender like him getting pick-six steals in a frenzied environment is cool, but it definitely falls under the Golden Rule of success not being indicative. Those are out there to be picked like apples in the fall. But what is he in the half court offense? Any signs of progress there will be welcome.

And the rest of the guys?

They are auditioning for spots, either in the NBA, G League, or overseas. This is part of what makes things tilt towards chaos. Of course, chaos can be fun to watch, but it’s also a barrier to some of the things we’re looking for from other guys.

So, yes, there will be times where a guy you don’t know drives and doesn’t make a play the Celtics want him to make, just because he’s going out to get his and show scouts what he can do. Some guys are trying to prove they can be drivers, or shooters, or passers, and so they will do those things to a fault sometimes.

They're worth paying attention to, though, because the Celtics do have an open two-way spot and they do have Maine Celtics roster spots to fill. It’s possible one of these guys will latch on in some capacity, even if the rest of the roster seems pretty set.