Three Stats That Show How Philadelphia 76ers Could Make Things Tough for the Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers are an interesting seventh seed. Of course, they are there for a reason, but some of those reasons have been beyond their control. Injuries and a huge suspension for Paul George have limited how much the Sixers core has been able to play together.

But there's always some kind of silver lining to that.

“During that difficult stretch, they were able to develop other guys impacting winning,” Joe Mazzulla said at the Boston Celtics' Friday practice. “Those other guys have continued to develop an impact, winning and they're a well balanced team because of that.”

Yesterday, I highlighted some of those players who can make a surprising impact on the series. Today, let’s look at a few stats that show where the Sixers are most dangerous.

Clutch Defensive Rating: 98.6 (1st NBA)

The Sixers have the 10th-best clutch winning percentage in the NBA, going 23-18 in close games. Boston was 16-17. The Sixers score 10.2 points per game in clutch situations, third highest in the league, but their defense is what truly stands out.

Sixers opponents turn it over 1.3 times per game in clutch situations, third in the league. Opponents shoot 39.1% in the clutch, tied for second (Boston is first at 37.7%). The 2.1 opponent free throw attempts is tied for the fewest in the league, so the Sixers have been great at defending and forcing turnovers without fouling.

The offensive rating is eighth, by the way, at 115.2, giving them a net rating of 16.6, fourth-best in the league.

It would be in Boston’s best interests to avoid letting these games get close. Do NOT go for knockout punches against Maxey and the Sixers. The Celtics' discipline will be tested when they open up a 10 or 15-point lead. The Sixers will definitely allow for those leads to happen, and then they’ll erase them just as fast if the Celtics aren’t careful.

Tyrese Maxey: 6.1 Restricted Area FGA per game

Maxey loves to get to the rim.

Think about how many times Jaylen Brown gets to the rim. Now add 1.2 more attempts per game and you have Maxey. And he’s hitting at 64.3% (Brown is at 68.8%). Toss in the non-restricted paint attempts and Maxey is at 10.3 total per game.

If you move the slider to all shots within eight feet, Maxey is just ahead of Brown, and only a few percentage points off his efficiency.

The Sixers will attack Boston in pick-and-rolls, daring Neemias Queta to try to keep up with Maxey or pull him out of position so Maxey can get downhill. How the Celtics help and recover will be critical. Jordan Walsh might become the most important player off the bench for Boston, just so the Celtics can put some length on Maxey and maybe avoid some of the downhill attacks.

A lot of this also comes in transition because Maxey loves to get out and run. He is a speed demon who puts a lot of pressure on a defense. Which brings us to the third stat.

Maxey Transition points per possession + assists: 1.490

A deep cut here from Synergy Sports but it’s eighth in the NBA among players with 300 or more transition possessions. Maxey has a 3.47 assist to turnover ratio in transition, so he’s dangerous when he’s out and running.

A lot of Philadelphia’s transition comes off turnovers, so it’s imperative the Celtics protect the ball. If they get sloppy, the Sixers will pile up points in a hurry. If they get too loose with the ball, Maxey will not only get out and score on breaks, but he’ll set up teammates and suddenly the Sixers will be playing with a ton of confidence.

Maxey will push the tempo in a big way, and Boston has become a slow team again despite their preseason promises to run. The contrasting styles will be interesting, and Maxey could be the catalyst for making things tougher than expected on the Celtics.