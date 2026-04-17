Three Stats That Show How Philadelphia 76ers Could Make Things Tough for the Celtics
In this story:
- Clutch Defensive Rating: 98.6 (1st NBA)
- Tyrese Maxey: 6.1 Restricted Area FGA per game
- Maxey Transition points per possession + assists: 1.490
The Philadelphia 76ers are an interesting seventh seed. Of course, they are there for a reason, but some of those reasons have been beyond their control. Injuries and a huge suspension for Paul George have limited how much the Sixers core has been able to play together.
But there's always some kind of silver lining to that.
“During that difficult stretch, they were able to develop other guys impacting winning,” Joe Mazzulla said at the Boston Celtics' Friday practice. “Those other guys have continued to develop an impact, winning and they're a well balanced team because of that.”
Yesterday, I highlighted some of those players who can make a surprising impact on the series. Today, let’s look at a few stats that show where the Sixers are most dangerous.
Clutch Defensive Rating: 98.6 (1st NBA)
The Sixers have the 10th-best clutch winning percentage in the NBA, going 23-18 in close games. Boston was 16-17. The Sixers score 10.2 points per game in clutch situations, third highest in the league, but their defense is what truly stands out.
Sixers opponents turn it over 1.3 times per game in clutch situations, third in the league. Opponents shoot 39.1% in the clutch, tied for second (Boston is first at 37.7%). The 2.1 opponent free throw attempts is tied for the fewest in the league, so the Sixers have been great at defending and forcing turnovers without fouling.
The offensive rating is eighth, by the way, at 115.2, giving them a net rating of 16.6, fourth-best in the league.
It would be in Boston’s best interests to avoid letting these games get close. Do NOT go for knockout punches against Maxey and the Sixers. The Celtics' discipline will be tested when they open up a 10 or 15-point lead. The Sixers will definitely allow for those leads to happen, and then they’ll erase them just as fast if the Celtics aren’t careful.
Tyrese Maxey: 6.1 Restricted Area FGA per game
Maxey loves to get to the rim.
Think about how many times Jaylen Brown gets to the rim. Now add 1.2 more attempts per game and you have Maxey. And he’s hitting at 64.3% (Brown is at 68.8%). Toss in the non-restricted paint attempts and Maxey is at 10.3 total per game.
If you move the slider to all shots within eight feet, Maxey is just ahead of Brown, and only a few percentage points off his efficiency.
The Sixers will attack Boston in pick-and-rolls, daring Neemias Queta to try to keep up with Maxey or pull him out of position so Maxey can get downhill. How the Celtics help and recover will be critical. Jordan Walsh might become the most important player off the bench for Boston, just so the Celtics can put some length on Maxey and maybe avoid some of the downhill attacks.
A lot of this also comes in transition because Maxey loves to get out and run. He is a speed demon who puts a lot of pressure on a defense. Which brings us to the third stat.
Maxey Transition points per possession + assists: 1.490
A deep cut here from Synergy Sports but it’s eighth in the NBA among players with 300 or more transition possessions. Maxey has a 3.47 assist to turnover ratio in transition, so he’s dangerous when he’s out and running.
A lot of Philadelphia’s transition comes off turnovers, so it’s imperative the Celtics protect the ball. If they get sloppy, the Sixers will pile up points in a hurry. If they get too loose with the ball, Maxey will not only get out and score on breaks, but he’ll set up teammates and suddenly the Sixers will be playing with a ton of confidence.
Maxey will push the tempo in a big way, and Boston has become a slow team again despite their preseason promises to run. The contrasting styles will be interesting, and Maxey could be the catalyst for making things tougher than expected on the Celtics.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis