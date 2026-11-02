Tired Celtics Test 5-Game Win Streak In Houston: Injury Report, 3 Keys, Prediction
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The Boston Celtics arrive in Houston with five straight wins, but they're on a back-to-back and their third game in four nights. The Rockets, meanwhile, have had two days off, so they're rested and ready to defend their undefeated home record.
Records: Celtics 5-1 (1-1 road); Rockets 6-1 (3-0 home)
Broadcast details
- Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston
- TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass
Projected Starters
- Celtics: Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Robinson
- Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, Jr., Kevin Durant, Alperin Sengun
Officials:
Courtney Kirkland (#61) Eric Dalen (#37) Matt Kallio (#53)
Injury report
- Celtics: Devin Carter is out with mononucleosis and hasn’t played this season. Paul George is out, resting on the back-to-back. Mitchell Robinson returns to the lineup tonight.
- Rockets: Steven Adams is out with a right calf (soleus) strain. Clint Capela (right ankle) is also out tonight. Reed Sheppard (lower back) is questionable. Fred VanVleet (knee) sat out Saturday but returns tonight.
Here's your full-season Celtics guide, with the full roster, schedule, salaries, and more.
Season Series
This is the first of two meetings between these teams.
What I’m Watching For
Bigs Battle: The Celtics are bringing a fully healthy frontcourt to this battle while the Rockets will be lacking some depth. I expect Jordan Walsh to pick up Jabari Smith Jr. and Mitchell Robinson to handle the Alperin Sengun assignment. Robinson’s mobility will be tested, but I expect the Celtics to help a bunch on Sengun to try to force some turnovers.
Shots falling: This is a tough back-to-back, so I’m watching to see if Boston’s shots are missing short for extended stretches. Not only are front-rim shots a sign of being tired, they tend to bounce back towards the middle of the floor, which could get the Rockets out and running. The Rockets are sixth in the NBA in fastbreak points, so this could be a recipe for some big Rockets runs.
Getting Tatum some help: Amen Thompson leads a group of long, rangy defenders who will give anyone trouble. Tatum will need his teammate to not only hit shots, but set good screens and make good reads to break through the Rockets defense. It will take a lot of work.
This is why I think Scheierman gets the start along with Walsh in this game. Walsh will in for his defense, and Scheierman, in my opinion, will help with some of the offensive creating the Celtics will miss with Paul George out. I think he’s the choice over Payton Pritchard because of his size, and the Celtics need for Pritchard to anchor second units doesn’t change.
Prediction
The schedule does Boston no favors tonight. The Rockets will be up for this test against one of the East’s best, and with two days rest after a home game, they’ll have fresh legs to make things tough on Boston.
The Celtics are a creative group, though, so I expect them to make this a tough one. I think Boston’s bench can help keep them in it, especially with the Rockets lacking depth at center. Still, I just think the Rockets are too good, and will pull away late 116-107.
Make sure you come back for postgame coverage here on Celtics On SI, and on the Locked On Celtics podcast.
John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis