Payton Pritchard Gets Two-Year, $44 million Extension: What it Means for Both Sides

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a two-year, $44.2 million contract extension, according to multiple outlets. The contract also includes a mutual option in the 2029-30 season, which allows either side to opt into the deal, or rip it up and negotiate a new deal. Pritchard is still under contract for this season at $7.7 million and next season at $8.3 million.

Pritchard was eligible for a three-year, $69 million extension, and both sides faced a deadline of October 19 to get the deal done or table it until July. The $44.2 million is slightly under the maximum amount.

Pritchard will turn 31 years old in the middle of the first year of his new deal, so the two-year extension still gives Boston room to see how Pritchard ages before committing to him longer term. Pritchard has been very durable for the Celtics over the years, so there's no personal history to suggest he won’t age well, but the deal does represent some level of security for him while keeping a key player in the fold for three more seasons beyond this one.

From a business perspective, deals in the $20 million range are also very useful for salary-matching in potential trades, so this makes navigating the uncertain waters of the apron era a little better for Boston. Obviously, a player like Pritchard was signed to play. But he’s also a player good enough to demand in a trade and, depending on the target, not a deal-breaker if the Celtics really wanted their targeted player.

It’s more likely, however, that this deal simply represents a high-value return for the money. Two years from now, Pritchard’s money will be slightly above the mid-level exception, so he won’t occupy a big percentage of the salary cap. That will allow Boston to continue building around Jayson Tatum and exploring options, perhaps the trade of others on the team, while keeping Pritchard as a high-value producer in multiple categories.

From Pritchard’s perspective, the two-year deal will essentially double his career earnings leading up to it, so it gives him some long-term security. It also allows room to put together a couple more great seasons and maybe try to tack on another year or two at big money before age truly starts to take hold. Flexibility, or as Brad Stevens has put it, optionality, is a major factor in today’s NBA business, and this deal gives that to both sides.

Ultimately, it looks like a real win-win deal, and one that fits the modern way of doing business in the league.