What the Boston Celtics Can Learn From the Spurs-Thunder Conference Finals

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder put on a quite a show for seven games of the Western Conference Finals, giving fans a tantalizing preview of what could be a very long, very intense rivalry full of rematches for the right to get to the NBA Finals.

The games had everything, including lessons that apply to the Boston Celtics.

Both teams were led by generational superstars, including two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Despite the massive recent rise in disdain for how he draws fouls, Gilgeous-Alexander is a masterful player who drives everything in Oklahoma City’s high-powered offense. He had a ruthlessly efficient regular season, hitting 60.2% of his two-pointers, second only to Nikola Jokic among all NBA players who averaged at least 20 points per game. Eight of the nine top true shooting percentages in the NBA were centers, and the other was SGA.

But in the playoffs, he dropped to 31st in true shooting, and his two-point shots only fell at a 50.4% rate, which was 20% below the league average.

Teams with time to plan in the postseason have the luxury of figuring out different ways to limit a star’s effectiveness. If that star doesn’t have effective co-stars, they can find themselves in a tough spot. Similarly, without a fully healthy Jayson Tatum and a lack of a third reliable offensive option, the Celtics ran into big trouble when Joel Embiid returned from injury because he didn’t respect Boston’s centers and camped out behind Philadelphia’s perimeter defenders.

I still believe the Celtics should have attacked him more, but it’s obvious that Boston’s playoff run was going to be hampered by this dynamic. Gilgeous-Alexander was missing Jalen Williams to take the pressure off him and the Thunder got nothing from Chet Holmgren. One could argue that a healthy Williams is necessary to open things up for Holmgren to be truly effective. Similarly, a fully healthy Tatum is necessary to get the most out of Derrick White, who gave the Celtics a fraction of what he’s capable of during the Sixers series.

Teams need a 1-A, a 1-B, and then a consistent third option to make teams pay for doubling one of the first two guys. Without that dynamic, winning is hard. Boston might feel good about White being that third guy, but finding another guy who can step into that role in the playoffs as well should be a priority for them this season. Boston almost needs to find someone to be a 3-B to White’s 3-A. Payton Pritchard is great in his role, but the Celtics need to find someone in that tier between White and Pritchard.

The Spurs don’t necessarily follow that classic archetype. They made it to the NBA Finals on the back of an alien in Victor Wembanyama and significant contributions throughout the roster. Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox are their next two guys, but with Fox limited, Dylan Harper, Julian Champagnie, and Devin Vassell filled in admirably. The Thunder did the same, which is why they even had a chance with their injuries. Alex Caruso was in line to be Conference Finals MVP if he’d had one more good game to lead OKC to a win. Isaiah Hartenstein had some great moments, even after a Game 1 where people thought he’d be unplayable in the series.

This is another area where the Celtics really struggled in the playoffs. With the defense able to pack the paint against Jaylen Brown and Tatum, admittedly, at about 85% and unable to be is usual self, the Celtics were missing the random big game, like the Grant Williams 27-point game to beat the Bucks in 2022 because he was repeatedly left open.

The Spurs were missing their third guy, so a bunch of others became that, while none did that for Boston as they were blowing their series against Philadelphia. Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, Neemias Queta, and aside from one monster night, Pritchard all missed chances to be that guy, and it has to be the last time that happens if Boston is going to win another championship.

They are all capable of it. Hugo Gonzalez never got much of an opportunity to be that guy, but he’ll get a chance to prove he can be moving forward next season. Scheierman will compete for a broader role. And maybe Brad Stevens can find someone with that potential as he remakes the roster this summer.

This can all be summed up by saying a lot needs to go right for a team to make it to the NBA Finals. It’s why repeating is hard. Teams have to stay healthy, get outlier performances, and face some good matchups along the way. The Celtics weren’t fully healthy and the only outlier games were on the negative side. They still should have advanced past the first round, but that was probably their ceiling, which is why Stevens has so much work to do this summer.

We saw what makes great teams in the Spurs and Thunder. It’s something we’ve seen before in Boston. The Western Conference Finals were a great reminder of what it will take to see it again.