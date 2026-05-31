OKLAHOMA CITY — Victor Wembanyama wanted to hoist a trophy ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Instead, he got to at the end.

With their 111-103 Game 7 victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs clinched their first NBA Finals berth since 2014 on the tail of a 62-20 regular season that earned them the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Wembanyama, who earned all nine votes from a media panel, was voted the unanimous Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player. It's the first of his career.

He doesn't want it to be his last. Nor the final milestone of the season.

“We want four more (wins)," Wembanyama said while accepting his trophy at center court at Paycom Center, surrounded by his teammates. "We're not done.”

The Frenchman averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks on 48 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3 in seven games. Beyond his 41-point, 24-rebound performance in double overtime in Game 1, his 22 points in Game 7 helped secure him the Earvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy and close the series.

If you asked Spurs coach Mitch Johnson, he would have been among the least surprised.

“That young man has a rare desire to step into every moment that’s in front of him," Johnson said. "He’s going to attack those moments ... he has some rare, God-given ability. He puts in even more work and preparation into maximizing that."

Added Stephon Castle, during a TV hug: "He's the best player in the f***ing world."

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with guard De'Aaron Fox (4) after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Heading into Saturday's Game 7, Wembanyama acknowledged the desperation the Spurs would need to overcome the Thunder. After going down 3-2 following Game 5, San Antonio backed up its words. An obvious playoff riser, Wembanyama led the charge.

“It just feels like it raises all the little mistakes that we (commit)," Wembanyama said. (Things) that are human nature, whether it’s in the regular season or previous games. We’ve just got to fight that ... when your back is against the wall, it’s the best opportunity to do that.”

The Spurs finished the season 8-4 against the Thunder — 5-1 in the regular season and 4-3 in the West Finals. Their next challenge lies in the New York Knicks, who have been off since sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25.

Like the rest of the season, they'll be prepared to "meet the moment."

"If we don't know that it's impossible," Wembanyama said. "We will do it."

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks from Frost Bank Center is set for Wednesday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. Central on ABC.