Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Heroics Not Enough as OKC Thunder Fall in Game 7 to Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals 111-103 Saturday night in Paycom Center. The Thunder's season ends early in 2026, falling in the Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a phenomenal night, scoring 35 points with nine assists and three steals on 12-for-21 shooting. Cason Wallace added 17 points and four steals.

Victor Wembanyama scored 22 points in the closeout game.

Here are three takeaways from the season-ending Thunder loss.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) reacts in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

1. A Game of Bursts and Runs

For the first time since Game 1, there was a lead change in the second half of a Western Conference Finals game.

In the form of peak, excellent basketball, the Thunder and Spurs traded blows all night long in the win-or-go-home tie. With every blow a team brought towards the other, a response quickly followed.

After a three-point Spurs lead at the half, charged by a Thunderous push in the second quarter to put Oklahoma City back in the contest, San Antonio blasted on a 16-2 run to put the team up double figures, ringing deja vu from Game 6. Unlike the previous game, the Thunder's home crowd allowed them to blast back, making the deficit the same as it was when they entered the period at the buzzer, three.

The fourth quarter was more of the same. San Antonio jumped out in front with a strong push that was quickly followed by a Thunder run.

The Spurs followed that with a run that could not be stopped, as they were called Western Conference champions.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder fans cheer in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2. The MVP's Heroics Fall Short

The Oklahoma City Thunder needed Gilgeous-Alexander to play his best game of the series if the team wanted a chance to advance to the playoffs. He answered.

The back-to-back MVP did all he could in the loss, scoring 35 points with nine assists despite immense pressure sent his way all night long. He shot 12-for-21 from the floor.

He knocked down shot attempts at high difficulty the entire game, as the Spurs forced him into taking the hardest shots possible.

Without his top two secondary creators, Gilgeous-Alexander emptied the clip, but it was not enough as the Thunder's season ends early in the Conference Finals.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the first quarter during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

3. "Where's Chet?"

Reggie Miller said it best on the NBC broadcast. "Where's Chet at?"

Chet Holmgren was nonexistent in Game 7, scoring a measly four points on just two shot attempts. Every time he caught the ball, he looked away from the rim, often falling and slipping on the rare drive attempts he took.

The Spurs were the tougher team on the offensive glass while he was on the floor, especially in the second half.

In a game without two stars, the Thunder needed more from an All-NBA player. That was the difference between an early exit and another Finals appearance.