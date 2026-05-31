Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Heroics Not Enough as OKC Thunder Fall in Game 7 to Spurs
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The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals 111-103 Saturday night in Paycom Center. The Thunder's season ends early in 2026, falling in the Conference Finals.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a phenomenal night, scoring 35 points with nine assists and three steals on 12-for-21 shooting. Cason Wallace added 17 points and four steals.
Victor Wembanyama scored 22 points in the closeout game.
Here are three takeaways from the season-ending Thunder loss.
1. A Game of Bursts and Runs
For the first time since Game 1, there was a lead change in the second half of a Western Conference Finals game.
In the form of peak, excellent basketball, the Thunder and Spurs traded blows all night long in the win-or-go-home tie. With every blow a team brought towards the other, a response quickly followed.
After a three-point Spurs lead at the half, charged by a Thunderous push in the second quarter to put Oklahoma City back in the contest, San Antonio blasted on a 16-2 run to put the team up double figures, ringing deja vu from Game 6. Unlike the previous game, the Thunder's home crowd allowed them to blast back, making the deficit the same as it was when they entered the period at the buzzer, three.
The fourth quarter was more of the same. San Antonio jumped out in front with a strong push that was quickly followed by a Thunder run.
The Spurs followed that with a run that could not be stopped, as they were called Western Conference champions.
2. The MVP's Heroics Fall Short
The Oklahoma City Thunder needed Gilgeous-Alexander to play his best game of the series if the team wanted a chance to advance to the playoffs. He answered.
The back-to-back MVP did all he could in the loss, scoring 35 points with nine assists despite immense pressure sent his way all night long. He shot 12-for-21 from the floor.
He knocked down shot attempts at high difficulty the entire game, as the Spurs forced him into taking the hardest shots possible.
Without his top two secondary creators, Gilgeous-Alexander emptied the clip, but it was not enough as the Thunder's season ends early in the Conference Finals.
3. "Where's Chet?"
Reggie Miller said it best on the NBC broadcast. "Where's Chet at?"
Chet Holmgren was nonexistent in Game 7, scoring a measly four points on just two shot attempts. Every time he caught the ball, he looked away from the rim, often falling and slipping on the rare drive attempts he took.
The Spurs were the tougher team on the offensive glass while he was on the floor, especially in the second half.
In a game without two stars, the Thunder needed more from an All-NBA player. That was the difference between an early exit and another Finals appearance.
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Cody is a sophomore Sports and Adventure Media major at West Virginia University who works for the Daily Athenaeum, U92 the Moose and the Lead SM. He has brought sports coverage through broadcasting, writing, podcasting and video throughout his career and has been covering the Thunder since the 2023-24 season.Follow CBurtonSports