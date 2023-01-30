Boston Fans May Not Want to Look at NBA's L2M Report From Celtics-Lakers OT Showdown

The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Saturday night.

Boston entered its showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of a mini funk after losing three straight games and broke out of it with a 125-121 overtime win over its bitter rival.

Although the Celtics were able to come away with the big victory, it wasn't without any drama. The Celtics and Lakers battled to the last minute and Los Angeles had a chance to take a lead just before time expired as LeBron James drove toward the net. The 18-time All-Star missed a lay-up but appeared to be fouled but no call was made. Boston eventually won in overtime, but the NBA released its latest Last Two Minute Report and it appears as though a foul should've been called at the end of the game to give James free throws.

While it's true that the miscall at the end of the contest favored Boston, there were so multiple calls that favored Los Angeles toward the end of the game including a missed foul call on Lakers guard Patrick Beverley.

At the end of the day, a win is a win no matter how it happens. Boston got back in the win column and now will look to continue the momentum when it welcomes the Brooklyn Nets to town on Wednesday night with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

