Brad Stevens Details Lonnie Walker IV's 'Eagerness' to Join Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

Apr 1, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kendall Brown (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
/ Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Boston -- In a move that captures the punitive nature of the NBA's current collective bargaining agreement, which has seen impactful veterans linger in free agency, not finding their next work home until the offseason nears its conclusion or training camp's already begun, the reigning champions added Lonnie Walker IV in late August.

The Celtics signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning he'll spend training camp and the preseason fighting for a roster spot, whether in Boston or if he winds up elsewhere.

Walker's camp told Jeff Garcia of Locked On Spurs and KENS 5 that he's "ready to earn his keep" with the Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At media day, the first question posed to Brad Stevens was about bringing San Antonio's former first-round pick aboard as Boston vies for Banner 19.

"He's very excited to be here. His relationship with Derrick, he's worked out with Jrue in previous summers, and I think there was an eagerness to be around those guys and try a new situation. We'll see how he fits, and it plays itself out like it does with the 21 other players on the roster."

The 25-year-old guard averaged 9.7 points and knocked down 38.4 percent of the 4.7 threes he hoisted in 17.4 minutes of floor time across 58 games while with the Nets last season.

The former Miami Hurricanes star can add more offensive firepower to the Celtics' second unit and help pace their starting perimeter players, especially the backcourt tandem of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, both now in their 30s.

Furthermore, as someone who shot 44.4 percent from the corners and north of 39.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in the 2023-24 campaign, per NBA.com, and also has the explosivity to be a threat attacking off the dribble, Walker could slot in well alongside Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, helping alleviate their offensive burden as they anchor a lineup featuring multiple members of the second unit.

From an on-court perspective, Walker is worth keeping from this vantage point. However, the question remains whether a payroll that has already reached $196.6 million for a team that's $7.6 million over the second apron results in him suiting up for another franchise.

