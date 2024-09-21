Get Familiar with Celtics on Exhibit 10 Deals
Because the Celtics start the preseason early with a two-tilt mini-series against the Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6, the reigning NBA champions are back to work next week, starting training camp on Wednesday.
Boston currently has 14 players on standard contracts, meaning there's room to add one more player on an agreement of that nature. JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and second-round pick Anton Watson occupy the team's two-way roster spots.
The Celtics also signed four free agents to Exhibit 10 deals, putting them at the offseason maximum of 21 players.
Lonnie Walker IV is the most likely to see his contract converted, earning a spot on Boston's opening night roster.
The 25-year-old guard averaged 9.7 points and converted on 38.4 percent of the 4.7 threes he hoisted in 17.4 minutes of playing time across 58 games with the Nets last season. Furthermore, Walker shot 44.4 percent from the corners and north of 39.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes last season, per NBA.com.
He also has the explosivity to be a threat attacking off the dribble, and he could slot in well alongside Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, helping alleviate their offensive burden as they anchor a lineup featuring multiple members of the second unit.
While the payroll has already reached $196.6 million, and the team is $7.6 million over the second apron, as explored previously, Walker would add firepower off the bench, help pace the starting perimeter players, especially the backcourt of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, who are in their 30s and has the talent to prove he's worth keeping.
Then there's Boston's most recent acquisition, Dmytro Skapintsev. The seven-foot-one center spent the last two seasons honing his craft with the New York Knicks G League affiliate in Westchester. He averaged 10 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks last year in an impressive campaign that earned him two appearances with the parent club.
Most recently, Skapintsev produced 13 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per contest while suiting up for the Knicks at Summer League in Las Vegas.
While the 26-year-old from Ukraine is most likely bound for Maine, he has the potential to earn an NBA opportunity.
Former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. was on his second two-way contract with the Raptors before getting injured and then waived in December. The six-foot-four wing averaged 6.8 points and nearly a block per game in four appearances with the Sin City C's this summer.
Now healthy, Harper Jr. figures to join Maine's efforts to return to the G League Finals after getting there for the first time in franchise history last season.
On the heels of this year's draft, the Celtics signed Tristan Enaruna to an Exhibit 10 deal.
The six-foot-eight wing appeared in 35 games for Cleveland State last year, averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Enaruna shot 49.8 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the arc in his fifth and final collegiate campaign.
Enaruna only played in three of Boston's Summer League matchups. However, he impressed with his play at the defensive end. The 23-year-old utilized his length and intelligence and consistently guarded without fouling to challenge the opposition and showcase traits worth working with in the G League.
The Celtics are also expected to sign Jay Scrubb to an Exhibit 10 deal when he's fully recovered from the right ACL tear that forced him to miss the 2023-24 campaign.
The six-foot-five guard averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc on 4.0 three-point attempts with them at Summer League in 2023.
That earned Scrubb a two-way deal with Boston before suffering his injury shortly before the start of last season.
Bringing him back on board on an Exhibit 10 deal will require waiving someone, but that individual could still join Scrubb in Maine. If the latter, a three-year veteran who's also spent time with the Clippers and Magic, returns to form, his scoring prowess will at least keep him in the G League and could lead to NBA or overseas opportunities.
Continuing to do their due diligence in the days leading up to training camp, the Celtics recently worked out Nassir Little.
The Trail Blazers made the former North Carolina Tar Heel the 25th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft. After four years in Portland, the six-foot-five forward spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Suns.
Little, who doesn't turn 25 until February, averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.2 minutes across 45 games with Phoenix. For his career, he's producing 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.8 minutes of floor time per contest.
He turned the corner developmentally in the 2021-22 season, averaging career-highs of 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds before a left shoulder labral tear abruptly ended his campaign after 42 games.
While youth and the pedigree of being a former first-round selection and collegiate standout are on his side, Little's next NBA opportunity hinges on him more closely resembling his form in 2021-22 than what he did with limited minutes with the Suns last season.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player