Celtics Eager for Kristaps Porzingis' Return in NBA Finals: 'Back in the Groove'
Game 1 of the NBA Finals is 38 days from when Kristaps Porzingis suffered a soleus strain in his right calf during Game 4 against the Heat in the first round of the playoffs.
As he attacks his rehab, on-court workouts have included defensive drills and turnaround jump shots against Celtics assistant coach D.J. MacLeay. Friday at the Auerbach Center, after the team's first official practice leading up to the Finals, the seven-foot-three center could be seen hoisting shots from around the arc.
And while Porzingis didn't meet the most optimistic projections of a potential Game 4 return against the Pacers, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the former Maverick is "on track" to return during the Finals.
After Friday's practice, Joe Mazzulla conveyed, "(He's) getting better. Out there shooting. (He) went through a couple of drills in practice, so progressing well, and [I'm] kind of confident in where he's at right now."
As Jrue Holiday prepares for his second Finals appearance, hoping to influence the same outcome as when he lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy while with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, he enthusiastically discussed his excitement about having Porzingis in the lineup.
"I'll also go back to the regular season where sometimes KP was out, Al [Horford] was in, and vice versa," said the former UCLA Bruin. "We literally went through it before. We kind of went through all scenarios before of what could happen or what would happen or whatever, and it kind of shows: Losing to Indiana -- whatever we did in Indiana for them to go in the Play-in Tournament, and then we ended up playing Indiana in the playoffs.
"We were up 22 against Cleveland in Cleveland during the regular season, and then we end up playing them in the playoffs. I don't know if it's supposed to happen that way, but it just happened that way, and it's kind of the same with that. KP is one of our best scorers, he's one of our best rim protectors, and I feel like we're all mature enough to get right back in the groove or have things fit right back in when he does come back. And we do want KP back. We like can't wait for him to be back and be a part of this on the court, too."
Porzingis participating in drills is a significant step toward his return. He also has six more days to continue ramping up before the series opener. Perhaps that's too soon. When he starts doing five-on-five work and how his body responds will determine when he makes his Finals debut.
Having a former All-Star playing at the standard he established before his calf strain would help stretch Dallas' defense, give the Celtics the safety valve their offense has been missing without being able to run pick-and-pops or post up Porzingis, and, as Holiday noted, the Latvian native is one of Boston's best rim protectors.
Having their starting lineup intact might be more luxury than necessity but a gift that could swing the Finals isn't one the Celtics are about to decline.
