Celtics get Both Good, Bad Injury News Heading Into Showdown vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics won't have their full roster when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Boston has dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season -- despite having a league-best 19-5 record -- and that will continue Monday night when it hits the road.

The Celtics haven't had Robert Williams or Danilo Gallinari available at any point this season and that will unsurprisingly continue against the Raptors. Boston will also be without the services of big man Al Horford as he deals with lower back stiffness.

Boston may also be without guard Malcolm Brogdon as he deals with a non-COVID illness. On the bright side, the Celtics will have point guard Marcus Smart back in the lineup after missing Sunday night's tilt with the Brooklyn Nets as he wasn't featured on the team's injury report for Monday night's matchup.

Boston enters the showdown with the Raptors winners of eight of its last 10 games. The Raptors haven't been as fortunate lately and are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but are coming off of a win over the Orlando Magic.

