Celtics' Jrue Holiday Sets Record Straight on Misconstrued Comments
During the build-up between Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd did his best to try and shake up the chemistry in the Boston Celtics' locker room.
Kidd spoke with reporters after Dallas' Saturday practice and was asked about the challenge of facing Jaylen Brown. His response started in a calculated manner, with clear intent to try and pit Brown and Jayson Tatum against one another.
"Well, Jaylen is their best player."
His comments hijacked the remainder of the day and Celtics players were consistently questioned on their stance.
As part of a radio hit on Sirius XM, Jrue Holiday had a response that might've been taken out of context.
His remarks did not feel as if they were taken personally by anyone on the team, but people online had a ton of fun with it.
Anyway, after Sunday's Game 2 win, where Holiday played unbelievable ball, he wasted no time in clearing the air on the radio comments.
The veteran guard took a chance to address the situation, before taking any questions from the media.
"If I could say something before we jump in," he said. "I want to address the comment that was made yesterday. I feel like people kind of took that out of context. I've been hearing that I prefer JB over JT and that's not what that was. I like to praise my teammates. I like to praise my teammates when they're playing well, and I feel like that's what I did my best to do. When I got here, JT was the first person to text me. I already know that -- and both of them know how I feel about them, how I feel about them as players."
Holiday, much like the rest of the fanbase, doesn't seem to care which player is better, as long as the team is gelling and playing together as a whole. He praised the efforts of both Brown and Tatum, while pointing out that they simply have different jobs.
"But to compare them is something that I would never do because they're two completely different players as well as being on the same team, and the things that they have done in this organization and the things that they have done against me as an opponent. I say, like, how they play together and how they work together is something that is sacred and something that can't be broken."
He put a bow on the statement by saying he's happy to have both guys as teammates and that they're putting together a clinic on the games' biggest stage.
"So, just to address the comment yesterday, I do not prefer one or the other. I prefer both. Both of them are superstars, and it's being shown out here on the biggest stage in the world."
Both players made an impact in Game 2, and both did it in their own way.
Tatum served as the team's engine. He consistently worked to penetrate the Mavs defense and used the added pressure to set his teammates, like Holiday, up for clean looks. He finished the night with 18 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.
As for JB, he put together an efficient 21 points, knocking down 8-of-15 attempts from the field. He also set his teammates up with seven dimes, all while making Luka Doncic's night less fun on the defensive end.
Boston will have a chance to take a 3-0 in the NBA Finals, when they take the floor in Dallas Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Further Reading
Jrue Holiday's 'Championship DNA' Rubbing Off on Celtics
Stifling Defense Moves Celtics Halfway to Banner 18
Jayson Tatum Responds to Jason Kidd's Shocking Comment
Jayson Tatum's Joy Outweighing Pressure of NBA Finals Return
Inside the Moment that Propelled Celtics to NBA Finals Game 1 Win
Preparation and Perspective Fueling Kristaps Porzingis in NBA Finals
Celtics Set the Tone for the NBA Finals with Game 1 Haymaker
Celtics Stars Reflect on Lessons Learned from 2022 NBA Finals
Kyrie Irving Shares Regret and What He Takes from Playing in Boston
Joe Mazzulla Eviscerates Contrived Narrative about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
Al Horford Returns to NBA Finals Aiming to Add to a Legacy Already Cemented