Celtics Attend Israeli League MVP Chinanu Onuaku's Summer League Workout

After establishing himself at the collegiate level with the Louisville Cardinals, the Houston Rockets selected Chinanu Onuaku with the seventh pick in the second round (37th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft. From 2016-18, he appeared in six games with them.

After that, his basketball journey took him around the globe, from South Korea to Croatia and Israel. After earning Israeli League MVP honors while starring for Bnei Herzliya, Onuaku is now hoping to return to the NBA.

According to Aris Barkas of EuroHoops.net, Onuaku worked out on Wednesday in Las Vegas for a small group of teams, including the Celtics, Lakers, Raptors, Mavericks, and Clippers.

Onuaku, who turns 26 in November, posted impressive numbers last season, averaging 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks.

However, it's worth noting the Israeli League ranks behind many in Europe, including the Spanish, Turkish, Serbian, and Lithuanian leagues, among others.

This author considers Mfiondu Kabengele and Trevion Williams of the Sin City Celtics more likely to earn a full-time or two-way contract with Boston. But as a six-foot-ten center coming off a dominant campaign, demonstrating what he can bring to the table on both ends of the floor, it's possible Onuaku's workout at Summer League earns him an NBA deal.

And if it doesn't, Barkas reports an offer from Greek club Panathinaikos could come soon.

