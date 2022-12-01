Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Just did Something not Even Stephen Curry Could do

Tatum is doing things on the court for the Celtics never done before

Jayson Tatum certainly has proven that he is one of the best players in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics star has done a little bit of everything since being drafted No. 3 overall by the squad in the 2017 NBA Draft. His role unexpectedly increased during his rookie season after the devastating leg injury suffered by Gordon Hayward, and since then he has shown that he can lead the Celtics.

Tatum has ascended into one of the league's brightest stars at just 24 years old and may even have a chance at taking home the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player award at the end of the regular season if he can maintain his level of play.

The three-time All-Star has been so impressive for the Celtics so far throughout his career that he even has done something from three-point range that even Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wasn't able to do.

Tatum shined for Boston once again Wednesday night scoring 49 points on 8-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc while also hauling down 11 rebounds as they took down the Miami Heat 134-121.

After Wednesday's explosive performance, Tatum now has hit 901 total three-point shots throughout his career. The young Boston star is the only player in NBA history to reach the threshold before turning 25, according to StatMuse.

That's certainly an impressive feat that legends like Curry, or former Celtics sharpshooter Ray Allen weren't able to reach. Curry and Allen sit atop the NBA's all-time three-point shooting standings and while it's unknown whether or not Tatum will ever reach a total like that, it certainly doesn't hurt that he's been this consistent to open his career.

