Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Discuss Silencing Skeptics with Banner 18
On Monday, the Boston Celtics captured their 18th NBA championship. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were the leading talents behind Boston’s dominant postseason run.
While Tatum made a compelling case for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, voters decided Brown’s performance was stronger. The Georgia native averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
Per Inside The Celtics, Tatum commented on Brown winning Finals MVP.
“The main goal for us was to win a championship. We weren't -- we didn't care who got Finals MVP. I know that I need him through this journey, and he needs me. So, you know, it was great to see him have that moment and share that moment with him. I'm extremely happy for him. Well-deserved. That was big-time. He earned that.”
Brown spoke on teaming with Tatum over the past seven seasons and proving skeptics wrong.
“Just our growth together. We've been through a lot. We've been playing together for seven years now. We've been through a lot, the losses, the expectations. The media have said all different types of things: We can't play together, we are never going to win. We heard it all. But we just blocked it out, and we just kept going. I trusted him. He trusted me. And we did it together. To get to this point and share that experience with JT is just awesome, you know what I mean? It's amazing, and it feels great.”