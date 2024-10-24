Celtics-Wizards Injury Report: The Latest on Sam Hauser's Status
Tuesday night at TD Garden, the Celtics received their championship rings, raised Banner 18 to the rafters, and then set their sights on the Knicks.
Boston delivered a dominant display, including knocking down 29 threes, tying the record for the most makes from beyond the arc in a game, a feat set by the Bucks in 2020.
The hosts' 132-109 win over New York, a team widely perceived as their primary external threat in the Eastern Conference, is the franchise's largest margin of victory on opening night since a 98-75 win against the Heat in 2003.
Just as quickly as Boston turned its attention from its ring ceremony to the Knicks, it must move on to a matchup against the Wizards in the nation's capital.
The visitors already knew they were without Kristaps Porzingis as he rehabs from left posterior tibialis tendon surgery. He is aiming for a December return.
Their latest injury report reveals that they will also be without Sam Hauser. The six-foot-eight sharpshooter is dealing with lower back pain.
The last time Hauser was in Washington, he generated a career-high 30 points in a 130-104 win.
The now three-year veteran made a personal-best 10/13 threes in that St. Patrick's Day victory. He became the sixth player in the 2023-24 campaign to make ten triples in a game, joining Keegan Murray, Stephen Curry, Trey Murphy, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Hauser was well on his way to breaking Marcus Smart's franchise record of 11 makes from behind the arc and was approaching Klay Thompson's NBA-best 14 threes in one game. Unfortunately, he stepped on someone's foot on the Wizards' bench in the third frame, resulting in a left ankle sprain that sidelined him for the rest of the game.
While Boston is without Hauser and Porzingis, per the Wizards' injury report, the hosts won't have former Celtic Malcolm Brogdon available for their season opener. The 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year is recovering from right thumb surgery.
They are also without Saddiq Bey, who is rehabbing from ACL surgery on his left knee.
Tip-off between the Celtics and Wizards on Thursday is at 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.