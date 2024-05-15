Inside The Celtics

Depleted Cavs Down Donovan Mitchell for Game 5 vs. Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) stands on the court during Game 3 vs. the Boston Celtics.
May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) stands on the court during Game 3 vs. the Boston Celtics. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday night at TD Garden, the Celtics have an opportunity to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fifth time in the seven years Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have partnered in Boston.

The hosts remain without Kristaps Porzingis as he works his way back from a soleus strain in his right calf, a rehab process continuing to bring positive updates, including what one could take from his on-court workouts after practices and shootarounds.

However, the Cavaliers are in a far more dire situation. With their season on the line, they are without Donovan Mitchell. The star guard is dealing with a left calf strain he suffered in the final frame of their Game 3 loss.

They also remain without starting center Jarrett Allen. The former All-Star has not played since Game 4 vs. the Magic because of a rib contusion.

Steepening Wednesday's challenge is that Cleveland is also without Caris LeVert. The six-foot-six wing is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. He registered 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in Game 4

Wednesday's matchup will tip off at 7:00 EST at TD Garden.

