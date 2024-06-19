Details for Boston Celtics' 2024 Championship Parade
On Monday night at TD Garden, a dominant display by the Celtics in a 106-88 win over the Mavericks secured Banner 18.
Jaylen Brown capped an evolutionary season with Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP trophies, and Jayson Tatum led Boston in points (22.2), rebounds (7.8), and assists (7.2) in the championship round.
The five-time All-Star also did so for the entire postseason, averaging 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. It's a feat that reflects the all-around capabilities of an All-NBA talent yet to reach the peak of his powers.
The duo silenced skeptics, turning their first chance to play together in their primes into a trip to the NBA summit. What comes next is a championship parade.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that the city will hold a rolling rally on Friday at 11 a.m.
The parade will start in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street and proceed past City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street before ending on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.
With a heat wave expected this week, on Monday, Mayor Wu's office declared a heat emergency in Boston, triggering cooling centers and other measures to keep the population cool.
It's also the last week of school in the Boston Public Schools, including some half days. "We're thinking about how that affects students who might need a full day of support as well," said Wu.
But as a city that's organized 12 championship parades this century, that experience should lead to Friday's rolling rally being equal parts safe and unforgettable.
