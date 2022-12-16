Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday's Celtics-Magic Tilt

It's going to be a wild night at TD Garden on Friday night

The Boston Celtics are back in action Friday night and it's sure to be an exciting one.

The Celtics will return to TD Garden after a 4-2 road trip and will take on the suddenly red-hot Orlando Magic. Boston currently holds the NBA's best record at 22-7 and for the first time, all season likely will have its full roster available for a game.

Center Robert Williams is expected to make his season debut Friday night after missing the first 29 games of the season while recovering from offseason knee surgery. Boston also likely will have fellow big man Al Horford back on the court after missing the team's last five games after being placed in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols and for personal reasons.

The Magic may be 9-20 on the season, but enter Friday night's showdown winners of each of their last four games impressively. Orlando downed the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime, beat the Toronto Raptors in two straight games, and also took down the Atlanta Hawks.

Here are three interesting prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of Friday night's Celtics-Magic showdown:

Total Points Scored Under 227.5 (-110)

It's sure to be an exciting night at TD Garden on Friday night, but there may not be a lot of points scored. With Williams returning to the court -- even on a minutes restriction -- he immediately will improve the Boston defense. The Celtics likely will win the game, but with all of the excitement of Williams' return, it wouldn't be surprising if Boston started flat.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Celtics and Magic combined to score 227 or fewer points, your payout would be $100.

Franz Wagner Under 18.5 Points Scored (-133)

The young big man has been impressive for the Magic so far this season. Wagner is averaging 19.9 points per game but is in for a long night with Williams and Horford both likely returning to the court.

If you were to place a $133 wager down and Wagner scores 18 or fewer points, the payout would be $100.

Jayson Tatum Points + Rebounds + Assists Under 41.5 (-125)

Tatum erupted for 44 points in Boston's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night the young star has failed to eclipse 41.5 points, rebounds, and assists in three of his last four games.

If you were to place a $125 wager down and Tatum records under 42 points, rebounds, and assists, the payout would be $100.

Further Reading

Here's Where Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Landed on Latest NBA MVP Ladder

Celtics Center Robert Williams Set to Make Season Debut Friday vs. Magic

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Lakers: Boston's Character Comes Through in an Epic Battle Between Rivals

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Lakers Game

Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla Gives Injury Update on Big Man Robert Williams

Celtics Reportedly Aren't Considering Swinging Trade for Center Despite Chatter

These Insane Celtics Stats Will Blow Boston Fans' Minds After Win vs. Lakers