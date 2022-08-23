Kevin Durant Returning to Nets, Officially Putting Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors to Rest

It's long been evident that the best outcome for Kevin Durant and the Nets was to run it back.

Brooklyn could point to the former league MVP's pedigree as perhaps the most well-rounded scorer in NBA history and the fact he's at the start of a four-year contract extension as reasons why, in terms of players and picks, the cost to acquire him would be sky-high.

However, Durant turns 34 in September, has a history of foot injuries, tore his Achilles three years ago, and he's a flight risk who might again demand a trade after two or three seasons with his new franchise. As a result, teams were reluctant about what they were willing to offer.

For instance, conversations between the Celtics and Nets never gained traction after Brooklyn asked for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player. Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported talks between the two teams about a potential Durant deal were labeled as "non-existent recently."

The situation paralleled the one the Nets were dealing with regarding the possibility of trading Kyrie Irving. It seemingly became Lakers or bust and would likely have required Brooklyn to take back Russell Westbrook and his expiring $47 million contract to add two future draft picks that could end up being late in the first round.

The Nets also realized bringing back Irving would help them get Durant to stay, and they reached a point where they were telling teams they're moving forward with the former, per Charania.

Monday, Nets' general manager Sean Marks, head coach Steve Nash, and franchise owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles, according to Charania. The result was the four-time scoring champion dropping his trade request.

This author repeatedly voiced that trading a package headlined by Brown to acquire Durant came with too many risks for a team already on the short list of title contenders. Furthermore, Brown and Jayson Tatum have led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of their five years together before reaching their primes. They're also coming off a campaign that ended two wins shy of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.

But the drama surrounding Durant and Irving ending with them staying in Brooklyn makes the Nets one of the top threats to Boston's championship aspirations.

After not doing so last season, Ben Simmons will suit up for Brooklyn. As long he's healthy, he should remain one of the top defensive players in the league. He's also outstanding when operating as a floor general in the open court, and the Nets can utilize him at the elbow, where he can pass over the top of the defense, fake a dribble handoff, then dart to the basket, or set screens.

Brooklyn can also work with Simmons' offensive limitations easier than the Sixers, led by a center who prefers to do his damage from the mid to low post, could.

The Nets also added T.J. Warren and will welcome back Joe Harris, who played in just 14 games last season due to injury.

Still, with Brown turning 26 in October and the NBA being the league where stars change teams at the fastest rate, the Celtics seeing how they fare this season, then reassessing afterward is the best path for them to take.

