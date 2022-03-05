In Interview with Shams Charania, Jayson Tatum Discusses Partnership with Jaylen Brown, Differences Between Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka, and More

In a recent interview with Shams Charania for Stadium, Jayson Tatum weighed in on several topics, including his partnership with Jaylen Brown and the differences between Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

When Charania asked Tatum for his thoughts on how people perceive the tandem of him and Brown and about not only co-existing with him but continuing to make each other better, the three-time All-Star responded with the following.

"I think the reality is, the world we live in, nobody has patience. We know what we're capable of; I'm 23, he's only 25. We've still got a long way to go of the potential that we can reach, and we know we can do it."

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Charania then asked Tatum about him and Brown taking on more responsibilities as team leaders and how they manage that.

"It's more than just doing our part. We can't just look at it as we're putting in our work and getting better and doing our part. We've got to bring everyone with us. We need everyone in that locker room. Especially when guys are down, just uplifting them and picking them up, and ensuring everybody that we've all got to do it together."

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The conversation concluded with Tatum providing his take on the differences between Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka.

"They've both done a great job of, I guess, letting each other be themselves in their own space. Brad is still around but letting Ime run his show. And I think Ime has done a great job, especially for a first-year head coach and working for a franchise like the Celtics, where the expectations are extremely high, and he's done a great job of managing expectations."

Here, you can watch the interview in its entirety.

