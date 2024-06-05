Jayson Tatum Opens Up about NBA Finals Motivation: 'Put Things in Perspective'
Jayson Tatum sat on the Boston Celtics bench alone, distraught with a towel over his head as the Celtics were about to fall in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The superstar did not perform up to standard, with the Celtics losing in a learning curve to the experienced Golden State Warriors.
Two years later with much more battles and reps under his belt along with his growth and improvement, Tatum is motivated for his second chance to prove himself on the game’s biggest stage.
“I would say part of my motivation is I just love to win,” Tatum said. “Understanding the moment that I know how hard it is to get to the Finals. You think that you're young, if you've been once, you'll continue to keep going. We realized that last year. We kind of took it for granted at certain moments. We didn't make it to the Finals. This year, put things in perspective. I think you can see in our excitement when we won the conference. Obviously, that's not the end all, be all, but it really is tough to get to this moment.”
The way last season ended in the East Finals is a primary fuel added to the fire of the new-look Celtics and their title quest. Tatum has averaged 29.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in his last eight games.
“I think right now just staying present in the moment. I'm not thinking about what it would mean for my legacy or anything like that. Just excited to play some basketball after this long break and go out there and try to get the job done.”
Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks begins Thursday night at 8:30 EST at TD Garden.
