Joe Mazzulla Makes Stunning Admission About Offseason

Bobby Krivitsky

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics went on to win its 18th championship as a franchise. It’s a rare honor to win a title, especially for a franchise that’s won as many as the Celtics have. Such a long journey would certainly lead to a relaxing summer but in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s case, it’s far from it.

While talking with reporters on Celtics Media Day, Mazzulla gave his true thoughts on the offseason and what he actually enjoyed after the Celtics won the championship.

“I wouldn’t say I enjoyed the offseason. I enjoyed the parade,” Mazzulla said. “I thought the parade was a rather intense experience, which I loved. It was a great opportunity to connect with the city. One of my goals of me being a head coach is making sure we maintain a consistent mindset and consistent connection with the city of Boston.”

Despite being the reigning NBA champions, Mazzulla explained that the Celtics’ mindset would remain the same no matter how last season went for them.

“Whether we would have lost last year, our goal would be to win a championship this year,” Mazzulla said. “We want to win a championship every single year. That’s the goal. That’s the standard. That’s the expectation, so what happened in the past really doesn’t change when we step foot in the building. On this day, it’s to win a championship.”

From the horse’s mouth, it’s clear that Mazzulla doesn’t live in the past. Even though the Celtics have set the bar for their competition, he clearly understands looking to the future means not dwelling too much on past resukts.

Despite the Celtics’ prolonged history of success, they haven’t won consecutive championships since the 1960s. To achieve that honor again starts with the right mindset, and Mazzulla is clearly setting that example.

Bobby Krivitsky

