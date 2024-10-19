Knicks Make Shocking Decision Before Opening Night Clash vs. Celtics
As teams around the NBA finalize their rosters for the 2024-25 season, the Celtics waived Lonnie Walker IV on Saturday.
The former first-round pick joined the reigning champions on an Exhibit 10 deal. However, converting that into a standard contract would have resulted in a roughly $10 million tax hit.
Boston is already committed to north of $203 million in total salary cap allocations. The Celtics are $7.6 million over the second apron, per Spotrac.
That made this decision, which also preserves an open roster spot, the expected outcome.
As the C's prepare for opening night at TD Garden on Tuesday, when they'll receive their championship rings, raise Banner 18 to the rafters, and then turn the page to a rivalry clash with the Knicks that kicks off the upcoming NBA season, Joe Mazzulla addressed how ready his team is for that matchup.
"There is ready for Tuesday, and there is ready for the season. It's a very important game, and there are 82 of them — we don't want to overdo it on it's this game, this game, and this game," said Mazzulla on Saturday at the Auerbach Center.
As for their opposition, New York waived Landry Shamet on Saturday afternoon, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The six-year veteran had an excellent preseason and averaged 10.8 points per game. However, he dislocated his right shoulder during a recent preseason game against the Hornets.
Despite deciding to waive Shamet rather than filling their newly created roster vacancy, Charania reports the Knicks will likely maintain a roster featuring 12 players signed to standard contracts. They'll do so intending to bring Shamet back when he recovers from his shoulder injury.
The former first-round pick produced 7.1 points per game in 46 appearances with the Wizards last season. Shamet is averaging 8.7 points and converting on 38.4 percent of the 4.9 threes he is hoisting per contest in his career.
According to Chris Haynes, New York also waived T.J. Warren and Chuma Okeke on Saturday.