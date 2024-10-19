Inside The Celtics

Knicks Make Shocking Decision Before Opening Night Clash vs. Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

As teams around the NBA finalize their rosters for the 2024-25 season, the Celtics waived Lonnie Walker IV on Saturday.

The former first-round pick joined the reigning champions on an Exhibit 10 deal. However, converting that into a standard contract would have resulted in a roughly $10 million tax hit.

Boston is already committed to north of $203 million in total salary cap allocations. The Celtics are $7.6 million over the second apron, per Spotrac.

That made this decision, which also preserves an open roster spot, the expected outcome.

Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV (12) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30).
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

As the C's prepare for opening night at TD Garden on Tuesday, when they'll receive their championship rings, raise Banner 18 to the rafters, and then turn the page to a rivalry clash with the Knicks that kicks off the upcoming NBA season, Joe Mazzulla addressed how ready his team is for that matchup.

"There is ready for Tuesday, and there is ready for the season. It's a very important game, and there are 82 of them — we don't want to overdo it on it's this game, this game, and this game," said Mazzulla on Saturday at the Auerbach Center.

As for their opposition, New York waived Landry Shamet on Saturday afternoon, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The six-year veteran had an excellent preseason and averaged 10.8 points per game. However, he dislocated his right shoulder during a recent preseason game against the Hornets.

Despite deciding to waive Shamet rather than filling their newly created roster vacancy, Charania reports the Knicks will likely maintain a roster featuring 12 players signed to standard contracts. They'll do so intending to bring Shamet back when he recovers from his shoulder injury.

The former first-round pick produced 7.1 points per game in 46 appearances with the Wizards last season. Shamet is averaging 8.7 points and converting on 38.4 percent of the 4.9 threes he is hoisting per contest in his career.

According to Chris Haynes, New York also waived T.J. Warren and Chuma Okeke on Saturday.

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky
BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories