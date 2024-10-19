Larger Question Looms After Celtics Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Saturday represented deadline day for the Celtics to decide whether to convert Lonnie Walker IV's Exhibit 10 deal into a standard contract.
Given the roughly $10 million tax hit that would have come with going that route, it is no surprise that they chose to waive him, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Walker averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 assists in 16.4 minutes across four exhibition games. However, he did not play in Boston's preseason finale, a 119-118 loss to the Raptors north of the border Tuesday.
"He had a great training camp," voiced Joe Mazzulla on Friday. "I liked his attitude. I like his work ethic. I thought he really got acclimated to our defensive system, and I thought he really worked to study the offensive system and how to fit into that. He took advantage of the time that he had, and that's really all you can ask for."
Walker maximized his time in Boston, including a midnight workout at the Auerbach Center on Friday night after the Celtics' Shamrock Foundation's annual Tip-Off Gala.
However, since signing with the reigning champions on a training camp contract, the more intriguing question has been whether another team will sign him to the standard deal he deserves. If so, when?
"Honestly, going into the offseason, I was hopeful that there was a possibility of getting a guaranteed contract or something of that nature. I feel like I have earned that," Walker told Boston Celtics on SI.
The former first-round pick could join Boston's G League affiliate in Maine. After waiving him, the Celtics can give Walker a bonus if he does. It's a route he stated he's open to taking.
If the six-year veteran goes to Maine, he can still suit up at times for the parent club. However, he would have less eligibility than individuals on two-way deals. Those signed to the latter can play up to 50 NBA games in a season.