Pacers Prevail in Game 7 vs. Knicks, Face Celtics in Conference Finals
A Celtics-Knicks Eastern Conference Finals would've rekindled a dormant rivalry. The Gardens in Boston and New York hosting those two as they slug it out for the right to play for the Larry O'Brien Trophy would've made for great theatre.
But the Knicks arrived for Game 7 of their semifinal series vs. the Pacers exhausted. They had already lost Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic to season-ending ailments. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby were also dealing with injuries.
The latter two were questionable but ultimately suited up in a commendable effort to save their season. However, Anunoby's hamstring injury only allowed him to play the first five minutes of Sunday's matchup, putting five points on the board and giving New York an initial spark before being relegated to a spectator for the final 43 minutes.
Conversely, the Pacers were healthier and showed up to Madison Square Garden fresh and unfazed by the raucous environment at the world's most famous arena.
They raced to a 22-point lead in the first half, seizing control of this winner-take-all contest. The hosts, trying their best to rally, trimmed the gap to 15 at halftime, then six in the third quarter, but even with MSG rocking and New York building momentum, Indiana composed itself, extending its advantage to 18.
That took the sails out of a Knicks team that then lost Brunson to a fractured left hand as he tried to swipe the ball from Tyrese Haliburton, hitting the latter's knee as the Pacers' star guard went for a layup.
Thanks to its 130-109 Game 7 victory, Indiana is now on to an Eastern Conference Finals series vs. the Celtics that starts on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
Boston went 3-2 vs. the Pacers in the regular season. In those battles between the NBA's two highest-scoring offenses, the Celtics averaged 129 points. They produced 120.6 per contest for the regular season. They yielded 116.8 points to Haliburton and Co. in their five tilts against them while holding Indiana to 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc.
The expectation is Boston will be without Kristaps Porzingis for at least the first two tilts in the conference finals, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers will have to contend with the former All-Star in the next round.
