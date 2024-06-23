Photos from the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship Parade
Well over a million people flooded the streets of Boston to celebrate the 2024 NBA champion Celtics. It was a parade that captured the togetherness of the community, the civic pride the people here take in their city, and the connection between the team and the region they represent.
Jayson Tatum holds the Larry O'Brien trophy during the Boston Celtics championship parade.
Jaylen Brown holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Trophy during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston.
Joe Mazzulla waves a Celtics flag while riding on a duck boat down Boston during Friday's rolling rally.
Friday's championship parade was a chance to celebrate the Celtics and the city of Boston.
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard poses for the crowd during Boston's 2024 NBA championship parade.
A shirtless Sam Hauser soaks in Friday's rolling rally.
Sporting a cowboy hat and a t-shirt of Tom Brady from his championship parade in Tampa Bay, Celtics center Al Horford takes in Friday's rolling rally in Boston.
Derrick White smiles at fans while riding down the streets of Boston on a duck boat during the Celtics' championship parade.
Jaylen Brown hypes up the crowd as he flexes to them during the Celtics' championship parade on Friday.
Jayson Tatum shows love to the crowd during the Celtics' 2024 NBA championship parade.
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet waves to the crowd during Friday's rolling rally.
Generations of Celtics fans fill the streets of Boston to celebrate the franchise's NBA record 18th championship.
Further Reading
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player
Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers
Jaylen Brown Caps Career Year with NBA Finals MVP: 'Can't Even Put it into Words'
Tatum and Brown Reach NBA Summit, Lead Celtics to Banner 18
Dependable Xavier Tillman Discusses Learning to 'Be a Star in Your Own Role'
Celtics Detail Keys to Perhaps Their Best Quarter This Postseason
Sports Doctor Details Challenges, Risks of Kristaps Porzingis Playing in NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday's 'Championship DNA' Rubbing Off on Celtics
Inside the Moment that Propelled Celtics to NBA Finals Game 1 Win