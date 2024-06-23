Photos from the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship Parade

Inside The Celtics

Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) points to the crowd with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston.
Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) points to the crowd with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Well over a million people flooded the streets of Boston to celebrate the 2024 NBA champion Celtics. It was a parade that captured the togetherness of the community, the civic pride the people here take in their city, and the connection between the team and the region they represent.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum hoists the Larry O'Brien Trophy while on a duck boat during the team's 2024 championship parade.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum holds the Larry O'Brien trophy during the Boston Celtics championship parade.

Jaylen Brown lifts the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Award while on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade.
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Trophy during the 2024 NBA Championship parade in Boston.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla waves a Celtics flag while on a duck boat during the team's 2024 championship parade.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Mazzulla waves a Celtics flag while riding on a duck boat down Boston during Friday's rolling rally.

Well over a million fans filled the streets of Boston for the Celtics 2024 NBA championship parade.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's championship parade was a chance to celebrate the Celtics and the city of Boston.

A fan holds up a poster that says "You got Boston" during the Celtics 2024 NBA championship parade.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard holds his arms out towards the crowd in celebration during the 2024 NBA championship parade.
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard poses for the crowd during Boston's 2024 NBA championship parade.

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser waves to the crowd during the 2024 NBA Championship parade.
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

A shirtless Sam Hauser soaks in Friday's rolling rally.

A smiling Al Horford soaks in the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA championship parade.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting a cowboy hat and a t-shirt of Tom Brady from his championship parade in Tampa Bay, Celtics center Al Horford takes in Friday's rolling rally in Boston.

Boston Celtics player Derick White rides on the duck boat during the team's 2024 NBA championship parade.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick White smiles at fans while riding down the streets of Boston on a duck boat during the Celtics' championship parade.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown hypes up the crowd by flexing for them during the team's 2024 NBA championship parade.
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown hypes up the crowd as he flexes to them during the Celtics' championship parade on Friday.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum waves to the crowd during the team's 2024 NBA championship parade.
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum shows love to the crowd during the Celtics' 2024 NBA championship parade.

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet waves to the crowd during the team's 2024 NBA Championship parade.
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet waves to the crowd during Friday's rolling rally.

Fans cheer during the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA championship parade.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Generations of Celtics fans fill the streets of Boston to celebrate the franchise's NBA record 18th championship.

