Former Celtics Star Reportedly Candidate for Lakers Coaching Staff
On Monday, JJ Redick was announced as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Lakers are interested in adding Rajon Rondo as an assistant coach.
“The Lakers, meanwhile, are said to be seeking two former NBA head coaches for Redick's staff — if they can find two — to assist Redick. Scott Brooks and Rajon Rondo are frequently mentioned as a strong candidates for assistant roles in L.A.”
Rondo was a member of the Lakers’ 2020 championship team. The four-time NBA All-Star also won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.
Stein suggested that the Celtics will be elevating Sam Cassell’s role on Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff.
“But Boston is believed to be very keen to fend off Lakers interest in Sam Cassell to elevate Cassell on Joe Mazzulla’s staff after the departures of Charles Lee (Charlotte's new head coach) and Jeff Van Gundy (now a Clippers assistant to Tyronn Lue), while I'm told New Orleans is determined to retain Borrego as associate head coach to Willie Green if Borrego fails to land his third career head coaching job in Cleveland or Detroit.”
