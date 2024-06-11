The Latest on Luka Doncic's Status for Game 3 of NBA Finals vs. Celtics
Kyrie Irving has been in this position before. In 2016, the Cavaliers, led by him and LeBron James, fell behind 2-0 to the 73-win Warriors, then found themselves in a 0-3 hole before rallying to win the championship, with Irving drilling one of the most iconic shots in NBA history to propel his team past Golden State in Game 7.
But while the Mavericks have Luka Doncic, the 25-year-old star isn't LeBron James while still in his prime. And Dallas lacks the experience and continuity Cleveland had. Most of that group had already played on the NBA Finals stage together before 2016.
So, how does Irving instill the confidence he's drawing from having overcome a 0-2 deficit into his teammates?
"A lot of it is just a learning curve for myself, for my teammates, and also a peace of mind that we give each other that we want to give ourselves a chance by leaving it all out there on the floor, playing our best, preparing the best way we can," voiced the eight-time All-Star. "That's literally been the focus since Game 2 ended, was putting our best foot forward, coming back home, feeling familiar, letting our game speak for itself."
Irving also shared that in situations like the one the Mavericks find themselves in, rather than having tunnel vision and solely focusing on the series they're in, it helps to zoom out.
"If you asked me in September or October, would I want a chance to be down 0-2 and having a chance to respond in Game 3 or be out of the Playoffs, I think I would choose the former," expressed Irving. "It's as simple as that in terms of putting it in perspective."
And as Dallas tries to do as the Celtics did and protect their home court, the hosts of Game 3 of the NBA Finals received welcome news on the health front.
The Mavericks have removed the right ankle sprain and left knee soreness that has plagued Luka Doncic throughout this postseason from their injury report. The five-time All-NBA selection, who got downgraded to questionable before suiting up for Game 2, is probable to play on Wednesday due to the thoracic contusion he's dealing with.
