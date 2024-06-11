What to Know About Injury Threatening Kristaps Porzingis' NBA Finals Availability
The Celtics are halfway to Banner 18. But with the series swinging to Dallas, right before their media availability at American Airlines Center a day before Game 3 got underway, the visitors released a concerning update about Kristaps Porzingis.
Per the team, the seven-foot-three center suffered a torn medial retinaculum, allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg.
The injury occurred at 3:27 of the third quarter of Boston's 105-98 Game 2 win. The ailment is unrelated to the soleus strain in his right calf that sidelined Porzingis for 38 days and ten games before he returned for the NBA Finals.
After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day.
How rare is this injury?
Per the National Library of Medicine, according to a 2006 study, there were only 32 documented cases of a dislocated posterior tibial tendon in all of English literature.
"I was going for a rebound at the free throw line," explained the Latvian native of how the injury happened. "Just kind of pushed in (Dereck) Lively's back and we bumped knees and something happened. I just kept playing for a while after that. Obviously, towards the end, my movement was affected a bit."
After laboring to the bench when the Mavericks called timeout shortly after Porzingis stiffened, the training staff checked on him for a bit before he turned his focus to the Celtics' huddle.
He stayed in the game and swatted a Daniel Gafford attempt at the rim.
There was also an injury scare when Porzingis appeared to tweak his leg after contact from P.J. Washington as the latter went for a layup. The former All-Star fell to the floor and had a limp afterward. Less than two minutes later, he subbed out for Al Horford with 4:40 left in the matchup, ending his night.
Porzingis finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes.
Unfortunately, it may be the last time Boston has him in the lineup this series.
According to Jeff Stotts, a certified athletic trainer, injury analyst for SMART and Rotowire, and the owner of InStreetClothes.com, "The medial retinaculum is connective tissue that serves as the roof of the tarsal tunnel (think carpal tunnel but in the foot). It anchors multiple structures in place, including the tendon of the posterior tibialis."
Dr. David J. Chao, an NFL head team doctor for over 17 years, believes Porzingis's season is over and that his injury will require surgery.
But as he fights to avoid that scenario, Porzingis, sporting a sleeve on his left ankle on Tuesday, wasn't limping and appeared to be in good spirits.
When asked if playing through this is a matter of pain tolerance or if he's risking further injury, the former All-Star responded, "I don't know the specifics. But that's something I'll leave in the medical staff's hands to determine whether I can go or (not). But from my side, as I said, nothing is going to stop me unless I'm told I'm not allowed to play. That's the only reason I would not be out there."
As for how he's handling another setback after relishing his return to play on the NBA Finals stage and suit up for postseason games past the first round for the first time in his career, Porzingis shared, "I have to be (optimistic)...I'll do everything I have to be out there for Game 3, but (the) medical staff will make final decisions."