The Latest on the Health Front for Celtics-Pacers Game 1
The Pacers prevailed against the Knicks in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, punching their ticket to an Eastern Conference Finals series vs. the Celtics.
The next round starts on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The lone player on Boston's injury report a day before Game 1 is Kristaps Porzingis.
The soleus strain in the seven-foot-three center's right calf will keep him sidelined for the series opener. The expectation is that he does not suit up in Game 2 either. However, the belief is that the former All-Star will return during the Conference Finals.
On Sunday at the Auerbach Center, as Porzingis attacks his rehab, Joe Mazzulla conveyed that he's in a great place mentally. Jrue Holiday praised him because "he keeps himself engaged with the team; he's a great locker room guy, a great teammate."
Joining Porzingis on the Celtics' injury report is Xavier Tillman. He's listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt due to personal reasons.
As for the Pacers, who practiced at TD Garden on Monday, since losing their top scoring option off the bench, Bennedict Mathurin, in March due to season-ending shoulder surgery, they've had the fortune of staying healthy during a postseason where many teams have gotten ravaged by injuries.
Their playoff rotation remains intact, entering Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which will tip off at 8:00 EST on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
