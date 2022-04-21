The Top 5 Plays from Game 2 Between the Celtics and Nets

From Jaylen Brown coming up big on both ends to a thunderous throwdown from Jayson Tatum, those two knocking down a pair of pivotal threes in the fourth quarter, and Marcus Smart delivering the dagger, here are the top five plays from the Celtics' win over the Nets in Game 2.

Jaylen Brown Comes Up Big on Both Ends

As the Celtics try to match up after a Kyrie Irving offensive rebound, Jaylen Brown finds himself far from Bruce Brown, the lone uncovered Net. As a result, he assumes the role of free safety, blitzing Kevin Durant, who has his back to Brown, leading to the theft, the layup, and the foul on Irving. Brown also tacked on the point at the free-throw line, making this an old-fashion three-point play.

Jaylen Brown Picks Kevin Durant's Pocket, Jayson Tatum Throws Down Thunderous Dunk

It starts with Brown forcing another Brooklyn turnover. This time, Durant puts the ball out in front of him, and Brown snatches it. When Brown recovers the steal and looks up-court, he sees Tatum sprinting down the middle of the floor, he throws it ahead, and Tatum delivers a tomahawk jam.

Jaylen Brown Extends Boston's Lead with a Deep Three

On the heels of an 11-0 run sparked by a three from Brown created by beautiful ball movement, Brown came off an Al Horford screen with Durant waiting for him just above the three-point line. Brown's methodical movement as he comes off the pick causes Durant to step back, guarding against Brown shifting gears to drive to the basket. Feeling it, Brown rises for a three from 27-feet out and drills it.

Jayson Tatum Cashes in as the Shot Clock Winds Down

Goran Dragic is in Tatum's air space, but when the three-time All-Star swings his front leg open, bringing the ball from left to right, Dragic retreats. He doesn't immediately pay for that decision, but when Dragic recovers, his hand's down, and Tatum rises for a three that he buries late in the shot clock, putting the home team ahead 108-96 with 2:07 to play.

Marcus Smart Delivers the Dagger

First, Irving nearly comes up with the steal -- the Celtics are also fortunate Tatum didn't get whistled for an offensive foul. Tatum then drives to the cup, but rather than forcing a shot over Nix Claxton, he kicks the ball out to Marcus Smart, who catches it at the top of the key with 2.9 seconds left on the shot clock.

Irving's closeout steers Smart towards Bruce Brown, but Irving doesn't stay low in his stance, and Brown first retreats to Jaylen Brown, allowing Smart to turn the corner and get through a corridor to launch a 12-foot floater that banks in to give the Celtics a 110-100 advantage with 1:09 remaining.

Further Reading

What Stood Out from the Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Game 2: Boston Recaptures Offensive Identity, Rallies for 2-0 Series Lead

Celtics React to Marcus Smart Winning Defensive Player of the Year: 'Marcus just submitted his name as one of the defensive greats'

Marcus Smart Becomes First Guard Since Gary Payton in 1996 to Win NBA Defensive Player of the Year

[Film Room] How the Celtics Held Kevin Durant to 23 Points, an Approach that Can't Change as the ROI Lessens

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Series Opener

Brad Stevens Emphatically Denies Interest in Lakers' Head-Coaching Job: 'I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers'