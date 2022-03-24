The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Jazz Game

The top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Jazz game feature Daniel Theis stonewalling Jordan Clarkson at the rim, Robert Williams spiking Eric Paschall's layup, and Jayson Tatum's dime to the Timelord. They also include Al Horford swatting Mike Conley and Boston's block party to end the third quarter.

Daniel Theis Stonewalls Jordan Clarkson

One way or another, this was getting on top five plays. In the end, it's Daniel Theis rotating from the weak side to deny Jordan Clarkson's attempt at a highlight-reel jam, followed by a stare down and Theis shaking his head no.

Robert Williams Spikes Eric Paschall's Layup Attempt

Mike Conley grabs the loose ball, gets deep into the paint, the defense collapses, and he kicks it to an open Eric Paschall in the right corner. Jayson Tatum closes quickly, forcing Paschall to put it on the deck, and even though he turns the corner, Robert Williams rotates to protect the rim, spiking his shot out of bounds.

Jayson Tatum's Dime to Robert Williams

The play above is a good example of Tatum's growth as a facilitator. Robert Williams flips the screen towards the wing, Hassan Whiteside is at the three-point line, not wanting Tatum to step into another clean look from beyond the arc, and he even gets a hand on Tatum's dribble. But the three-time All-Star is unfazed, gathering the ball, keeping his head up, and delivers a dime, hooking a bounce pass around Whiteside and by the outstretched leg of Clarkson, hitting Williams in stride for a dunk.

Al Horford Thwarts Mike Conley

Al Horford and Tatum switch on Rudy Gobert's screen for Mike Conley. Horford stays with the veteran guard on the drive. Grant Williams stunts to help out, Conley has no kick-out options, Tatum's making contact with Gobert, further dissuading the idea of throwing the lob, and Horford swats his layup. Marcus Smart then saves the ball to Horford, who gets it to Derrick White, and the Celtics are off and running.

Boston's Block Party

Rudy Gay takes too long to launch a corner three, and Horford registers another block. White then comes off Gobert to challenge Conley, Tatum takes Gobert, maintaining contact with him, and when the ball goes to Trent Forrest, Tatum turns back his shot to close out the third quarter with a play that easily made its way into the top five from Wednesday's win.

Further Reading

What Stood out from the Celtics' Win vs. Jazz: Boston is Firing on All Cylinders

[Photos and Videos] Celtics Raise Kevin Garnett's #5 to the Rafters

Celtics Sign Malik Fitts to Contract Extending Through 2022-23 Season

Profile on Celtics' Latest Signing, Nik Stauskas

Profile on Celtics' Newest Signing, Matt Ryan

The Trials, Tribulations, and Growth of Ime Udoka in His First Year as Celtics' Head Coach