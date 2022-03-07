The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Nets Game

From a pair of plays from Jayson Tatum's 54-point performance to Kevin Durant getting the best of Tatum, Jaylen Brown skying for a layup, and Robert Williams throwing down a one-handed putback jam, here are the top five plays from Sunday's game between the Celtics and Nets.

Jaylen Brown Skies for Layup

Marcus Smart waves Grant Williams to go through to the corner, knowing he has Jaylen Brown coming down the court behind him. Bruce Brown has to zone two defenders, Derrick White being the other, so he doesn't get square to Brown. That gives Brown a runway to the rim, and when he takes off, Kevin Durant wisely makes the business decision to stay ground-bound.

Robert Williams' One-Handed Putback Slam

Jayson Tatum usually didn't miss on Sunday, but in this instance, his shot not going down and the lack of a box out from Bruce Brown led to Robert Williams throwing down a highlight-worthy one-handed putback jam.

Nic Claxton Matches Up With Jayson Tatum in Transition, it Does Not Go Well

Tatum gets into his bag, going between the legs twice, followed by two crossover dribbles, extending the ball out to his left after the first one. Then, he brings the ball back to his right and explodes to the rim, stepping around Kyrie Irving on his way to two of his 54 points.

Kevin Durant Gets the Best of Jayson Tatum

Tatum's 54-point masterpiece made him the star of the game, but Durant had 37, reaching 25,000 career points, and also put on quite the show on Sunday.

In the play shown above, he rejects the screen from Bruce Brown, crossing over and taking two hard dribbles to create separation from Tatum. Durant extends his leg to come to a stop, rises like he's going up for a jumper, Tatum takes the cheese, and now he has an open shot that he cashes in.

Jayson Tatum Goes Strong to the Cup

After Jaylen Brown steals a pass from Durant, he gets the ball to Al Horford, who kicks it out to Tatum at the right wing. That draws Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown over to him, and Tatum leaves both of them in his wake, then goes through the chest of Nic Claxton for two points at the rim.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets: Jayson Tatum's 54 Points Help Boston Pass Its Latest Test

In Interview with Shams Charania, Jayson Tatum Discusses Partnership with Jaylen Brown, Differences Between Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka, and More

Celtics Sign Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to Second 10-Day Contracts

Profile on Celtics' Latest Signing, Nik Stauskas

Profile on Celtics' Newest Signing, Matt Ryan

The Trials, Tribulations, and Growth of Ime Udoka in His First Year as Celtics' Head Coach