5x All-Star Announces NBA Comeback Attempt

Dec 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) has a dunk attempt blocked by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, five-time NBA All-Star John Wall announced that he is still attempting a comeback to the league. Having been out of the NBA since his stint with the LA Clippers in the 2022-23 season, Wall told Paul George he is willing to accept whatever role allows him to put on an NBA jersey again.

"A lot of these teams have a lot of young guys and don't have a lot of vets," Wall said. "I think you need those vets in the locker room. That's what teams are missing. I'm willing to accept any role it is to be on a team. If it's playing, not playing, being in a Udonis Haslem role. Anything like that, I just want to be in a NBA jersey again, because I know how much the game means to me, how much I still have left. If it's helping a team playing, if it's helping a team being a coach or a mentor, I'm willing to accept that."

Wall's last All-Star appearance came with the Washington Wizards in 2018, as injuries quickly impacted the trajectory of his career after that season. Willing to accept any role, Wall believes teams could benefit from his veteran leadership, even if they do not have many minutes available.

