Kawhi Leonard's Statement on New Signature Shoe
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a big announcement on Thursday morning, unveiling the latest edition of his signature shoe. In an official press release, New Balance stated the following:
"Today, New Balance, along with two-time NBA Champion and six-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard, unveiled the latest edition of his signature shoe, the KAWHI IV. The colorways of the KAWHI IV will give fans additional pieces of Kawhi’s story, one that has transcended the game during his thirteen years in the league. The first two colorways of the KAWHI IV, called Transcend Reality and Transcend the Game will launch together on Thursday, April 25th at www.newbalance.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other select retailers with the suggested retail price of $160."
Leonard also made a statement, saying, "Launching the KAWHI IV toward the end of the 2024 season is really special and I am excited to launch it with New Balance. Working with the design team on the new colorways of the KAWHI IV allow me to show fans a different side of me and my game. The design team at New Balance updated the tech but also added some fun details from the lifestyle side of the brand.”
Leonard has an underrated collection of signature shoes, and unveils this latest edition with the playoffs right around the corner.
