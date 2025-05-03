Major Starting Lineup Change Announced in Clippers-Nuggets Game 7
The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers for a do-or-die Game 7 Sunday night in Denver. Los Angeles staved off elimination with a 111-105 victory in Game 6 behind a combined 55 points from stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic's 25 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists were not enough, as Denver could not close the deal.
Los Angeles knows winning in Denver won't be easy, and every possibility must be explored to secure victory. Nothing is more evident of that than the starting lineup for Game 7. Guard Kris Dunn started all six games for the Clippers, but head coach Tyronn Lue shook up the lineup with a major change to the starters.
Derrick Jones, Jr. will get the start in the pivotal game Sunday evening. Jones, Jr. averaged 24 minutes during the regular season, scoring 10.1 points per contest. The 6-foot-6 forward was a key rotational piece for the Dallas Mavericks last season as they made their way to the NBA Finals. Jones, Jr. signed with the Clippers as a free agent this past summer.
The signing was a way for the Clippers to update their defensive depth. President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said of the acquisition this summer, "As we experienced firsthand in the playoffs against Dallas, he can change the game with his length and activity. We are going to have a tenacious defense this season, and DJJ will be a huge part of it."
The winner of Saturday's game will face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept the Memphis Grizzlies in their opening round series.