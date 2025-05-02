James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 6
The Los Angeles Clippers enter Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets with their backs against the wall, looking to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 back in Denver. With the Nuggets coming off their most impressive win of the series, where Jamal Murray led the way with 43 points, the Clippers need their stars to step up to the challenge on Thursday night.
While Kawhi Leonard has been known as a career playoff-riser, that isn't the case with his co-star James Harden. However, Harden's playoff career has been lengthy, meaning he has moved his way up some all-time playoff lists. That's exactly what he did on Thursday, further positioning himself alongside Hall of Famers.
Harden moved up to 12th all-time in career playoff steals, surpassing NBA legend Clyde Drexler. Harden now trails former teammate and San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul, who holds the 11th spot with 287 career playoff steals.
Even though Harden is more known for his offensive creation as a scorer and playmaker, he tends to force more turnovers in the postseason. Across his now 16 career postseasons, he's averaged two or more steals per game on five different occasions.
Being able to force turnovers is great, but the Clippers will need Harden to score the ball and avoid crucial mistakes if they want to stay competitive in their series against Denver. If the Clippers pull off the win Thursday, Game 7 will happen on Saturday with a time to be determined.
