James Harden's Four-Word Statement on Clippers-Nuggets Game 7
Losing in the first round of the NBA playoffs in consecutive years is already frustrating, but doing so three years in a row is something that would cause an organization to think about a major change. While the Los Angeles Clippers could very well still shake things up this offseason, they kept their season alive on Thursday night.
Led by their veteran scoring trio of James Harden, Norman Powell, and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers pushed their first round series against the Denver Nuggets to a Game 7 and gave themselves a chance to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. Looking to finally get the team over the hump, Harden shared a blunt four word message regarding Game 7.
“Got to. Have to. Have to. It is what it is. It’s a part of it. Whatever the team needs. If it’s 47, 48, overtime, whatever. I’m gonna do it," Harden said after the game. The former league MVP played in 47 of the games 48 minutes Thursday night, scoring 28 points and dishing out eight assists.
Throughout their series against the Nuggets, the Clippers have played Harden in 43 minutes or more in three of the six games, putting a lot of pressure on the 35-year-old to deliver. Looking to erase the stigma that he's not a playoff riser, Harden will look to replicate a similar performance for Game 7.
As for that, the final game of the series is set to get underway on Saturday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Kawhi Leonard's Heartfelt Statement After Clippers-Nuggets Game 6
Kawhi Leonard Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 6