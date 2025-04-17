All Clippers

13-Year NBA Veteran Calls Jayson Tatum 'Disrespected'

Former LA Clippers star Quentin Richardson offered his thoughts on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries a half court shot before their game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.
Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries a half court shot before their game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
It's commonplace for NBA Finals-winning teams to receive a level of displeasure, especially in the height of a dynasty. Rarely is said displeasure so focused on one player.

After winning last season's NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics capitalized on a squad that had contended in the East for several years prior. Doing so took adding pieces like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis around the star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It worked. Boston secured its 18th title in franchise history, though Tatum, specifically, had to wade through a storm of negative discourse before finding any kind of validation.

Former LA Clippers star Quentin Richardson offered his two cents on that.

"I'd like to say something about the Jayson Tatum stuff," Richardson, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, said, "because there has been a lot of talk on this network, on social media, and everywhere else about: 'Has he been disrespected?'

"I think people kind of missed the point on how he was disrespected," Richardson added. "I totally feel that he was disrespected."

Part of the issue was certainly the fact that Brown ended up winning the Finals MVP trophy. Had he been the unrivaled best player for the Celtics, perhaps the disrespect wouldn't have been so potent.

Though if you asked Tatum about it, that award came secondary. He's still an NBA champion.

