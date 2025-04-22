13-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Lakers Prediction Before Timberwolves Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for their Game 2 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Down 1-0, the Lakers are in a must-win situation playing the second game of their home stand.
The Timberwolves dominated Game 1, winning 117-95. Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels combined for 70 points despite Lakers guard Luka Doncic putting up 37 points and eight rebounds.
Former LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris went on ESPN's First Take to make a bold prediction regarding this first-round series. The 13-year veteran claimed that if the Lakers lose Game 2, they have a good chance of getting swept.
"The Lakers really need to have a big game," Morris said. "Going down 0-2 is definitely going to be tough, especially when you give Minnesota two games back at home with the confidence they have. If they can go in LA and win this game tonight, we definitely will have a serious problem.
"This can literally go to seven [games] or [the Lakers] can get swept... I think [the Lakers getting swept] is a possibility if they lose this game tonight."
It would certainly be a tall task if the Lakers lose Game 2 at home. Less than a year ago, the Timberwolves were in the Western Conference Finals. They have the personnel and experience to make a run.
On the flip side, Los Angeles isn't expected to go down easily, and it has the opportunity to tie it up heading to Minnesota. The Lakers are widely regarded to have two of the top three players in this series, Doncic and LeBron James.
