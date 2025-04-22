Kawhi Leonard's Strong Statement After Clippers-Nuggets Game 2
The LA Clippers pulled off a major road win in Game 2 of the first round, defeating the Denver Nuggets 105-102. In another back-and-forth matchup, the Clippers were on the right side of the result after a missed game-tying shot from Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Kawhi Leonard led the way for LA, putting up a game-high 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting. The 33-year-old knocked down nearly every shot he took, backing it up on the other side of the floor with two steals and a block.
Leonard played just 37 regular-season games, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. Despite limited time on the floor leading up to the playoffs, he put up yet another impressive performance on efficient shooting. After the game, he talked about what it means to have teammates, especially ones who have helped him through his injury struggles.
"It is great," Leonard said. "Like you said, anybody in the business that is playing knows how hard it is to come back from injury or playing in the NBA, they understand what we all go through and what I went through. So, to see that from your peers feels great. I told several people before, thanks for helping me through stuff at times with injuries."
The Clippers will head back home for a two-game home stand at the Inuit Dome with a chance to take a commanding series lead. The winner of this first-round matchup will go on to face the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Memphis Grizzlies series.
