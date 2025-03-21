17-Year NBA Veteran Accepts Challenge Against Former Lottery Pick
Regardless of what sport, professional athletes are some of the most competitive people in the world. Especially when someone tries to claim they're better than you at your sport, athletes often come to their own defense and are willing to prove that on the field, court, or wherever.
Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was one of the top pure-scoring guards of his time. While he mainly came off the bench, his scoring efforts led to three Sixth Man of the Year awards throughout his 17-year NBA career. Recently, Williams was called out by a former lottery pick to 1v1 him and he doesn't wanna shy away from the challenge.
Despite not appearing in an NBA game since 2022, Williams said he's willing to face former NBA guard Brandon Jennings in a 1v1 after he called him out on a podcast appearance. While it's not a 1v1, Williams and Jennings were 8-8 against each other during their NBA careers, meaning this game would be a major deciding factor in this newly-sparked rivalry.
To add more to the stakes, another former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley added to the situation as he wants to make the game happen. He took to his X account to share that he and his podcast host, Rone, want to host the 1v1 with a prize of $100,000 for the winner.
While both players are beyond their play days and playing shape, it appears as if a matchup between Williams and Jennings could be happening and an event to be made from it.
