17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Draymond Green After Warriors-Wolves Game 2
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been at the forefront of the discussion after their Game 2 loss in Minnesota to tie the series at 1-1.
His sequence of getting called for a technical foul because of swinging his elbow on a clear out on Timberwolves forward Naz Reid sparked much discussion.
Former Clipper Lou Williams chimed in on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
"He's gonna be the same Draymond...that's why you see Steph Curry go over there and tell him, 'Hey, bro. Chill.' ... I want a guy like this on my team. Do I want him to take it too far? Absolutely not," Williams said.
Draymond Green was removed from the game by head coach Steve Kerr to not escalate his demonstrative actions after receiving the technical foul.
"I am a little concerned," Williams said. "We know how competitive and how fiery he is."
The foul in Game 2 was Green's 5th technical foul in the playoffs, and if he receives two more, he will have to be suspended for the next game.
Green was frustrated about the foul in the locker room after Game 2.
"I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do…the agenda of trying to make me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous," Green said.
Green has averaged 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 9 games in the 2025 playoffs so far.
The Warriors will now head back to San Francisco for Game 3 at 5:40 p.m. PST.
