17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Draymond Green After Warriors-Wolves Game 2

.@TeamLou23 is "concerned" by Draymond Green's technical fouls 👀



"He's gonna be the same Draymond...thats's why you see Steph Curry go over there and tell him, 'Hey, bro. Chill.' ... I want a guy like this on my team. Do I want him to take it too far? Absolutely not." pic.twitter.com/8CH3VM6V5u