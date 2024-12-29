17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Victor Wembanyama
In only his second year, Victor Wembanyama is already one of the best players in the NBA. He's arguably the best two-way player in the league and has numerous nods of approval from his peers.
However, there's one quality to Wembanyama's game that one former star doesn't enjoy.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, Clippers legend Lou Williams called out Wembanyama for his frequent flopping, specifically how much he flopped against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.
"I'm old school, Wemby gets no props from me today with all that flopping last night," Williams said. "You caused all that commotion down there in South Philly, you ain't get no props. Hey man, welcome to the NBA, I love the fact that he's doing these things on a defensive end. With that being said, stop flopping. Like, you're too big, too tall, you're too dominant for the flopping, too great of a basketball player to cause all this commotion. Get that our your system."
Williams is typically a major fan of Wembanyama and everything he does on the court, but when it comes to flopping, it seems like that's a dealbreaker. Regardless, Wembanyama has had a dominant season thus far.
Through 26 games, Wembanyama is averaging 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals on 48/36/88 shooting from the field. He's doing it all at only 20 years old, too.
