17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Controversial LaMelo Ball, Jrue Holiday Statement
Two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday is typically rated as the best two-way point guard in the NBA, while also being the most underrated point guard in the league. While there are very mixed opinions about Holiday's all-time rank, former Clippers star Lou Williams had an opinion that Celtics fans might not appreciate.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Williams was asked to rank LaMelo Ball and Lou Williams, and his answer may shock fans.
"LaMelo Ball beats Jrue Holiday in the point guard conversation," Williams said. "Individually, Jrue Holiday is a consummate teammate and he's my guy, but when we talking about individual talents, Jrue Holiday is not better than LaMelo Ball is far as what they bring."
Individually, LaMelo Ball may have more talent than Jrue Holiday, but Holiday impacts winning far more than LaMelo does. Holiday is easily the best two-way point guard in the NBA by a wide margin and there's a reason why the Celtics won an NBA championship from the moment he arrived.
Even on an individual level, Jrue Holiday is a 2x NBA champion, 2x NBA All-Star, 3x NBA All-Defensive First Team, 3x NBA All-Defensive Second Team, and a McDonald's All-American in 2008.
LaMelo Ball is a one-time NBA All-Star and one-time NBA Rookie of the Year. Granted, Jrue Holiday has been in the league for longer than LaMelo, but this is season five for Ball, and he still doesn't have as much to show for it.
