17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Boston Celtics Statement
All eyes were on the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics last night as they faced off in a battle between the NBA's two hottest teams. Unfortunately for the Clippers, Boston showed just how much better than LA they actually are.
Former Clippers star Lou Williams watched last night's game and likened Boston's style of play to the Golden State Warriors. In Boston's process to become a jump shooting team, he believes both Tatum and Brown have improved themselves as shooters.
"Everybody's trying to mock the Golden State Warriors and the way that they've been able to have championship runs of success with playing behind the three-point line," Williams said. "The Celtics have used their style of play to match them because they have a lot of guys that can shoot basketball and they have two of the most elite jump shooters in the game, who've extended their reach out to the three-point line."
The Boston Celtics hit 22 three-pointers against the Clippers and made an NBA record 12 threes in just the second quarter alone. While many believe jump shooting is the Celtics' downfall, Williams believes they'll always be a difficult team to beat.
"I don't see a lot of teams beating them when they're hitting like this," Williams said. "When we start talking about the Boston Celtics, we always say this is their Achilles heel, they shoot too many jump shots. When you have a team that loves to play behind that three-point line, loves to play in the midrange, and they shoot at a high level, and they hit 22 on you in one night, it's going to be extremely difficult to beat this team, no matter who they are."
Even with the Cleveland Cavaliers starting the season 15-0, Boston is only two games behind them in the standings. It's a testament to how good the Celtics truly are this season, and the Clippers found out the hard way.
