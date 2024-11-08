17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong LeBron James, Ja Morant Statement
There are very few games in the NBA more fun to watch than when the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's not just fun for fans, but for former NBA players, too.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, Clippers legend and 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams gave his thoughts on the trash talk between LeBron James and Ja Morant on Wednesday night. It was a moment that Williams absolutely loved.
"I absolutely love it. Listen, every once and a while we show so much respect to LeBron James, it's okay for these guys to be competitive against them," Williams said. "If he's looking at that, he's like, 'Okay, game on. Let's get it.'"
One little detail Williams noticed was the fact that LeBron James went out of his way to trash talk Ja Morant. Morant was giving a "too small" gesture to Gabe Vincent, and LeBron went back on his own accord to say something.
"Even in the play where Ja Morant was posting up Gabe Vincent, LeBron had nothing to do with that play," Williams said. "So, for him to go down there, slap the floor, let him know, you are for sure too small, this is good for the game."
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies don't like each other, and that's okay. In fact, it's more than just okay, it's fun.
